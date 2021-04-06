Terrorist operation against Hashd al-Sha'abi thwarted in Kirk

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Agency of Intelligence and Federal Investigation of Iraq said that it had foiled a terrorist plot to assassinate Hashd al-Sha'abi forces in Kirkuk.

The statement, a copy of which was published in the official Iraqi news agency, said that following the orders from high-ranking authorities to prosecute terrorists, groups of the Agency of Intelligence and Federal Investigation at the Interior Ministry arrested two terrorists under Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law for membership in the ISIL terrorist group.

The statement added that the two terrorists had admitted in initial interrogations that they had joined terrorist gangs in 2020 through one of the leaders of ISIL, and that their mission was to monitor some members of Hashd al-Sha'abi and the security services with the aim of assassination.

The two terrorists also admitted that they had recruited a number of youths in Kirkuk by terrorist gangs, it noted.

According to the report, the confessions of these terrorists have been recorded and provided to the judiciary so that the investigating judge can take the necessary legal measures against the two terrorists.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

