Iranian, Uzbek FMs hold talk in Tashkent

On his first diplomatic tour in [Iranian calendar] year 1400 (started on March 21) to discuss bilateral and regional cooperation in Central Asia, Foreign Minister Zarif met with his Uzbek counterpart Kamilov on Monday morning.

Zarif is also scheduled to travel to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to meet with officials of these countries.

Developing relations with Central Asia, a region of civilizational, historical and cultural commonalities, has always been one of Iran's top priorities.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced Zarif’s visit to four Central Asian countries and tweeted that Foreign Minister Zarif is scheduled to visit four Central Asian countries from April 5 to 8 including Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan and his visit will focus on bilateral and regional cooperation.

ZZ/IRN84284235