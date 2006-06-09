Olympic Village of Beijing 2008 Games to display Moradian sculptures

The organizing committee of the Beijing 2008 Games recently announced that it had approved two works by Moradian.

The Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, in collaboration with the Visual Arts Center, is to submit the maquettes of Moradian’s sculptures, which must be sent before May 30, 2007.

One of the sculptures is a depiction of the earth standing on the winner’s platform of the Olympic Games embraced by a Chinese dragon with the five circles of the Olympic symbol forming a crown on the dragon’s head.

In the other work, the five circles of the Olympic symbol have been designed as semicircles depicting a creeping dragon.

Moradian previously participated in sculpture exhibitions in China in 2001 and 2003.

