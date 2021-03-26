Trying to reverse victims place with culprits over JCPOA:

In a tweet on Thursday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, “There has been an inordinate amount of spin about what needs to be done to resurrect the JCPOA, trying to reverse the victim and the culprits. This fact sheet indisputably corrects the historical amnesia & sets the record straight.”

In his twitter account, Zarif showed reaction to the recent statements raised by western officials over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and released important points related to the statement on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Iranian Foreign Ministry's statement contains a list of actions taken against JCPOA that have been in place since the day the agreement went into effect, from the time of former US presidents Barack Obama to Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Zarif referred to the time schedule for implementing the JCPOA articles from Jan 16, 2016 to Mar 25, 2021, arguing: There have been lots of deviations of the facts regarding the so-called efforts for the revival of JCPOA.

He singled out one of those deviations, as changing the place of the victims with the criminals.

Referring to the timing fact sheet of the nuclear deal’s implementation, the Iranian top diplomat reiterated: This fact sheet beyond doubt corrects the historical amnesia and regulates the records of both sides.

Zarif has at the end of his twit put the link of an IAEA report on the two sides implementation of the nuclear deal as a reminder, particularly for the US secretary of state who claimed yesterday that the ball is now in Iran’s court.

Today, the ball is definitely in American court. If the United States claims to have an interest in JCPOA, it must stop illegally violating the agreement and lift the sanctions imposed, re-applied and re-tagged from January 20, 2017 in a verifiable manner.

Iran will suspend all retaliatory measures as soon as the US return to compliance is confirmed, Zarif added.

