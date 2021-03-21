Iran's economic progress can be achieved by coop.: Leader

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei made the remarks in a televised speech on the occasion of Nowruz on Sunday afternoon.

He initially underlined the vitality of an increase in domestic production, naming petrochemical and steel sectors as the sectors witnessing a leap in production in the past Iranian year 1399.

He also noted that both the Iranian government and the nation are in charge to remove obstacles in the way of boosting production.

The Leader also underlined the vitality of the fight against financial corruption in the country via modifying the banking system, for instance.

He added that the Iranian economy has the capacity to be among the regional and international prosperous economies.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that despite the tough sanctions, the World Bank ranks the Iranian economy as the 18th among world countries and the country can improve up to six ranks in the future.

He named the Iranian young workforce, available infrastructure, as well as natural resources and mines as the assets to create added value for the country, in case of sketching plans and proper management.

He added that Iran's economic progress can be achieved no matter sanctions stay in place or not by cooperation between the establishment and the nation.

Ayatollah Khamenei also addressed the issue of US sanctions. He named sanctions as a crime against world countries, that impedes countries from importing medicine and other requirements.

"Such crimes can only be done by the US," he said, "Sanctions, however, have some advantages for Iran."

"Iranian youths have been able to change the sanctions and their threats into opportunities for creating technology in the country and make the country independent from foreign countries and the global arrogance," the Leader said.

He noted that Iranians could manage to neutralize sanctions.

The Leader also said that Iran could handle its fight against Covid-19 standing on its own feet via domestically producing facial masks, detergents as well as the coronavirus vaccine.

HJ/