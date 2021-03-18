Resistance fighters consistent in battle against aggressors

He made the remarks in a live address via Al-Manar on Thursday night, on the occasion of Hezbollah’s Wounded Fighter Day, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Al-Abbas, the brother of Imam Hossein (PBUH), who was martyred in the Battle of Karbala.

Nasrallah first congratulated all Muslims on the birth anniversary of Imam Hussein, Al-Abbas, Imam Zein Al-Abideen, and Imam Al-Mahdi (Peace be upon them) in the holy month of Sha’ban.

The Hezbollah chief noted that the Lebanese resistance movement “chose the birth anniversary of Al-Abbas (a.s.) to mark the Wounded Fighter Day since this figure insisted to stay fighting beside Imam Hossein (a.s.) despite major injuries he sustained during the battle of Karbala.”

“Al-Abbas (a.s.) had special insight as he stayed loyal to his brother, Imam Hussein (a.s.),” Nasrallah said, adding that “Hezbollah’s wounded fighters have been just like Al-Abbas (a.s.), despite their injuries and all forms of difficulties, they insisted to stay on the path of Jihad.”

This item is being updated....