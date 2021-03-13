Iran to suspend retaliatory measures after sanctions removal

Saeed Khatibzadeh said the remarks came in reaction to remarks made by President's advisor, Hesamoddin Ashena, in an interview with Al-Akhbar.

The comments made in this interview are personal and have not been coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said.

Iran's position on the United States' non-compliance with its commitments under UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and the path to its rejoining JCPOA is clear and it has been clarified by Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif, Khatibzadeh noted.

After the lifting of sanctions by the United States, Iran will suspend its remedial measures, as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has stated.

Iran's verification reference will be the IAEA, he added.

