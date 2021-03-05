  1. Politics
Mar 5, 2021, 12:19 PM

Leader plants saplings to mark Arbor Day

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei planted two fruit saplings this morning in Tehran.

Leader annually plants saplings on March 6, which is the National Tree Planting Day (Arbor Day) and marks the start of the National Week of Natural Resources (March 6-13).

