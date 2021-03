The Ain al-Asad base in the western Iraqi province of Al-Anbar was targeted by rockets, the Saberin Telegram channel reported on Wednesday.

Shafaq News also quoted a security official as confirming the news and reporting that the US coalition base in Ain al-Asad was targeted by four Katyusha rockets.

Al-Jazeera quoted Iraqi security sources as saying that 10 rockets hit the ground near the US coalition base at the base.

This item is being updated...

