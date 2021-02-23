Gen. Soleimani was carrying Tehran’s message to Riyadh

“A foreign guest traveled to Iraq, carrying a message in response to message of Saudi Arabia and the Iraqi Prime Minister,” Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Bagheri told a local ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday, referring to Martyr Soleimani’s visit to Baghdad. The commander did not provide further details about the message.

General Soleimani “entered Iraq with a civilian airliner in an explicit manner,” added the Major General.

US terrorist forces targeted Soleimani not with a regular bomb but with one that has been designed for armored vehicles, Bagheri added. “This bomb that hit General Soleimani’s car can infiltrate 30cm into steel. They used such a bomb and committed such a crime so as to dismantle their body.”

On January 3, 2020, a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport assassinated General Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. The attack — that also killed al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) anti-terror group, along with several others — came while General Soleimani was on an official visit to the Iraqi capital.

