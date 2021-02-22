  1. Politics
Feb 22, 2021, 4:43 PM

Leader meets with Assembly of Experts members

Leader meets with Assembly of Experts members

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is holding a meeting with the members of Iran’s Assembly of Experts on Monday.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei held a meeting with the members of Iran’s Assembly of Experts at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Husaynia on Monday.

This item is being updated...

MNA/IRN 84239891

News Code 170276

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News