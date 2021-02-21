Iranian Asak to go to Austrian, Ukrainian film festivals

Directed by Mehdi Zamanpour Kiasari, the Iranian document Asak, will be screened in the main section of the 15th Vienna International Festival in Austria.

Vienna International Festival in Austria will be held from May 3 to 6.

The documentary film will also take part in the 18th International Documentary Film Festival of Ukraine which will be held from March 26 to April 4.

Asak’ (small hand-mill in Persian) narrates the life of a blind 80-year-old man living in southern Iran, who’s been gifted with the knowledge of interpreting dreams. He goes to the mountains and finds the rock he needs by touching and tasting them, and earns a living by making and selling utensils. His strong daughter, too, has a world of her own.

RHM/5151814