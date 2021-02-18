Three workers trapped after mine collapse in central Iran

According to the Qom’s Red Crescent Society, search and rescue teams have been dispatched to the area to assess the situation and take the necessary measures.
No further details have been published yet.
MR
TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Three workers have been reported trapped after a manganese mine collapsed in Venarch village in Kahak District, central Iranian province of Qom, on Thursday.
According to the Qom’s Red Crescent Society, search and rescue teams have been dispatched to the area to assess the situation and take the necessary measures.
No further details have been published yet.
MR
Your Comment