At least 10 PKK terrorists killed in northern Iraq

According to Rudaw Media Network, two of the PKK militants have been arrested in the clashes with the Turkish forces.

Two days ago, Turkey arrested more than 700 people it suspects of links to PKK after it accused the terrorist group of executing 13 Turkish nationals.

The victims - soldiers, police, and civilians who were allegedly abducted by the insurgents over the last few years - were discovered in a cave complex in the Gara region in Iraq, near the Turkish border.

They were found during an operation against the PKK, launched on February 10, that had aimed to free the hostages.

Twelve of the victims were shot in the head and one died of a shoulder bullet wound, the Turkish defense minister said on Sunday, Euronews reported.

On Monday Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the United States of supporting Kurdish militants, calling the statement from the US “deplorable”.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned Monday the execution of 13 Turkish citizens by PKK terrorist organization in northern Iraq.

“We condemn the killing of Turkish citizens in the terrorist attack,” ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a press conference in Tehran.

He noted that through this “act of terrorism”, the PKK targeted Turkey, a "friend and brother" of Iran.

“We hope not to witness any more violence and heinous terrorism in our region,” he said.

Countries in the region should respect Iraq's territorial integrity and sovereignty, Khatibzadeh added.

