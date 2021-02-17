6th session of intl. Khayyam Millenia Conf. held

The five-hour event was held online with the participation of a number of Iranian and foreign scholars and researchers.

The conference focussed on topics such as Khayyam's popularity, the relationship between Hakim Omar Khayyam and Avecina, Khayyam's reputation in Bangladesh, Omar Khayyam's studies in Turkey, the challenge of translating Khayyam's quatrains into German, Omar Khayyam's studies in Bengali literature and etc.

Addressing the conference, Reza Nazemain, Arabic Language and Literature Professor at Allameh Tabataba'i University and the deputy head of the Literature faculty expressed content about holding such online conferences and hoped that further similar events will be held in the near future.

Omar Khayyam is a great Persian poet, astronomer, writer, and mathematician.

He was born on 18 May 1048 in Nishapur, in northeastern Iran, and spent most of his life near the court of the Karakhanid and Seljuq rulers in the period which witnessed the First Crusade.

