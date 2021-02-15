Johnson announces cooperation with Biden on Iran

Boris Johnson on Sunday said he has seen the priorities of the US and his nation “come together” in recent weeks, Politico reported.

Johnson said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” that he and President Joe Biden have had two productive conversations since the latter assumed office last month.

“There have been some important developments in the way the UK-US thinking has been coming together in the last few weeks, and particularly on issues like climate change, on NATO, on Iran, but above all, on the ways that the US and the UK are going to work together to deal with the environmental challenge that faces our planet,” Johnson said.

Johnson highlighted climate change and Iran policy as areas where the two countries could work together.

“I think some of the stuff we're now hearing from the new American administration and from the new White House is incredibly encouraging,” Johnson said.

ZZ/PR