  1. Politics
Feb 15, 2021, 11:35 AM

In case demands not met:

Iran to pull out of Additional Protocol late February: Spox

Iran to pull out of Additional Protocol late February: Spox

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Iran says the implementation of the Additional Protocol to the NPT Safeguards Agreement will be halted in late February in case the other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) do not fulfill their commitments.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh referred on Monday to Iran’s counteractive plan regarding the lack of commitment by the parties to the JCPOA and their failure to secure Iran's intersts after the US' unilateral withdrawal from the pact, saying, “In case the other parties do not fulfill thier commitments by the first week of Esfand [12th Iranian month that starts Feb. 19], the Iranian government will be obliged to suspend the implementation of the NPT’s Additional Protocol.”

However, he underlined that "Iran will remain a member of the NPT Safeguards Agreement, but will only withdraw from the Additional Protocol.”

Khatibzadeh further said Tehran will continue its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stressing that “all these [counteractive] measures will be reversible provided the other parties will commit to their obligations.”

This item is being updated...

MR

News Code 169971

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News