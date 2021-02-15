Iran to pull out of Additional Protocol late February: Spox

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh referred on Monday to Iran’s counteractive plan regarding the lack of commitment by the parties to the JCPOA and their failure to secure Iran's intersts after the US' unilateral withdrawal from the pact, saying, “In case the other parties do not fulfill thier commitments by the first week of Esfand [12th Iranian month that starts Feb. 19], the Iranian government will be obliged to suspend the implementation of the NPT’s Additional Protocol.”

However, he underlined that "Iran will remain a member of the NPT Safeguards Agreement, but will only withdraw from the Additional Protocol.”

Khatibzadeh further said Tehran will continue its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stressing that “all these [counteractive] measures will be reversible provided the other parties will commit to their obligations.”

This item is being updated...

MR