Feb 12, 2021, 3:50 PM

Israeli settler kills a Palestinian, injures 3 more

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – One Palestinian was martyred and three others were injured on Friday when an Israeli settler ran over them in northern al-Aghwar in the West Bank, SANA says.

The Syrian SANA news agency has cited Palestinian media to have reported that a settler deliberately drove his car over four Palestinians in Ayn al-Beida in al-Aghwar, martyring one of them and injuring the three others.

A Palestinian was martyred on Thursday when he was run over by a settler in Salfit city in the West Bank.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces arrested a Palestinian in Jenin city in the West Bank.

Wafa News Agency was also reported by SANA as saying that the occupation forces stormed Ash-Shuhada village, south of the city, and arrested a young man.

