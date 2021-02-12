Israeli settler kills a Palestinian, injures 3 more

The Syrian SANA news agency has cited Palestinian media to have reported that a settler deliberately drove his car over four Palestinians in Ayn al-Beida in al-Aghwar, martyring one of them and injuring the three others.

A Palestinian was martyred on Thursday when he was run over by a settler in Salfit city in the West Bank.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces arrested a Palestinian in Jenin city in the West Bank.

Wafa News Agency was also reported by SANA as saying that the occupation forces stormed Ash-Shuhada village, south of the city, and arrested a young man.

KI/PR