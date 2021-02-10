Resistance of Iranian nation defeated Trump: Rouhani

“If the great nation of Iran had not stood against this tyrant of the White House and had not defeated him with patience and resistance, and if it was not for the people's elected government, we might have pulled out the deal after Trump which would be an effortless and costless victory for Trump,” Rouhani said while addressing the nationwide rallies on the occasion of the 42nd Islamic Revolution victory.

In case of our withdrawal from the deal, all sanctions would have been returned against Iran and Israeli-American plots could have been realized, added the President.

However, the resistance of the people ‘crushed’ Trump in the past three years, he said, also pointing to the US’s isolation in the UN against Iran on several occasions.

