Raeisi, Al Kadhimi meet in Baghdad

According to Iraqi News Agency (INA), Al Kadhimi has pointed to the importance of Iran-Iraq cooperation for boosting regional security and stability.

The Iraqi PM also hailed significant ties between Iraq and the Islamic Republic.

For his part, Raeisi referred to the support of the Islamic Revolution Leader for the Iraqi nation and government.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Raeisi arrived in Baghdad on Monday night to discuss bilateral ties with senior Iraqi officials.

