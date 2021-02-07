Iranian parl. speaker leaves Tehran for Moscow

Ghalibaf left Iran for Russia today at the invitation of State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin to deepen bilateral relations between the countries.

He is scheduled to meet and hold talks with the head of Security Council of the Russian Federation and the speaker of the State Duma.

He is also set to meet with the President of the Eurasian Union and the Russian Foreign Minister on Tuesday.

Ghalibaf will convey the message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to the Russian government in his visit to Moscow.

Iranian Parliament Speaker said this afternoon before leaving Tehran for Moscow, "One of the highlights of my visit to Russia is that I convey an important message to the Russian government on strategic issues."

Stating that the Tehran-Moscow's economic, political, defense, security, technology, scientific and academic relations are very appropriate and good, he added, "The bilateral relations between the parliaments of the two countries, especially the Joint High Commission chaired by the two Speakers of the Parliament, have deepened the relations and have been very effective."

He has not accepted the health protocols necessary for the meeting with the Russian president, therefore, he will meet with Putin’s special representative to submit the message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

