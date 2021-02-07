Leader receives Air Force commanders, personnel

This is an annual meeting held on 19 Bahman, which fell on Feb. 7 this year, and marks the anniversary of the day when Air force commanders and personnel met with founder of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khomeini on Feb. 8, 1979, to express allegiance with the Islamic Revolution.

This year’s meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution is being held under health protocols and with a limited number of attendees compared to previous years’ meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further details and photos of the meeting will soon be published.

This item will be updated...

