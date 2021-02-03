Status of Iranian women indicator of Islamic Rev. legitimacy

Speaking in the cabinet session on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the National Women’s Day and Mother’s Day which marks the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Fatimah Zahra.

One of the significant indicators of the Islamic Revolution which proves the legitimacy of the revolution is the status of women in the society, Rouhani said in the meeting, adding, “The enemies were waging propaganda that this revolution is anti-woman, but all their words were nothing but false claims.”

He also described the Islamic Movement as one of the honors of Iranian history, stating, “We had many revolutions in history, but the Islamic Movement was totally different.”

This item will be updated...

