Blinken repeats false accusations about Iran nuclear program

Speaking in an interview with NBC News, Blinken claimed Tehran was ‘a matter of weeks’ away from being able to produce enough material for a nuclear bomb if it continues lifting nuclear restrictions.

The claim comes as Tehran has reduced commitments to the JCPOA to create a balance in response to the unilateral withdrawal of the US from the deal in 2018. Iran says the steps are reversible as soon as other parties fulfill their commitments which includes the lifting of sanctions and normalizing trade and banking relations.

Highlighting that its nuclear program is entirely peaceful, Tehran says producing weapons of mass destruction is not on the agenda of the country as such has been banned by a fatwa of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Elsewhere, Blinken claimed that Washington was willing to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal if Iran does while Tehran says it is Washington that should first return to the deal and lift the sanction as it was the US that violated the agreement in the first place.

The Biden Administration seeks to work with US allies and partners on a "longer and stronger" agreement encompassing other issues, the Secretary of State claimed. Tehran says the terms of the JCPOA cannot be renegotiated.

Speaking in his weekly presser on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said "The capital of Iranians must be available, that is, the oil must be easily sold and its money returned to the country … Whenever they do, we will respond. Returning of the United States to JCPOA is not automatic and with one signature."

MAH/PR