Air defense inaugurates SOC in NW Iran

The joint security operations center (SOC) was inaugurated in the presence of the Second-in-Command of the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base Brigadier General Ghader Rahimzadeh.

SOC is the regional Air Defense Command and Operations Center, which is responsible for commanding and controlling joint air defense operations between the Army and the IRGC in a specific region of the country.

"The enemies of Islamic Iran from the beginning could not cause any damage to the Establishment and the Islamic Revolution and this false idea will not be realized," said Rahimzadeh in the inauguration ceremony.

"Unity and empathy between the army and the IRGC staff today is greater than ever, and we are witnessing a regular set of integrated air defense networks to protect the skies of Islamic Iran," he added.

Rahimzadeh called prudent leadership, people, and Islam as three important and influential components in achieving the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

