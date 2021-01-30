Tehran urges Macron to have self-control

In a reaction to the recent remarks of Macron, Saeed Khatibzadeh said "The JCPOA is a multilateral international agreement ratified by Security Council Resolution 2231."

"It is in no way negotiable and its parties are clear and unchangeable," he added.

"The United States has pulled out of this agreement and Europe has been unable to maintain it, and if there is a desire to revive and maintain the deal, the solution is simple," he said, "All the sanctions levied by Trump must be lifted."

"If the French authorities are worried about selling their huge cargoes of arms to the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, it is better to reconsider their policies."

"French weapons, along with other Western weapons, are not only the cause of the massacre of thousands of Yemenis but also the main cause of instability in the Persian Gulf region," he noted.

"Without averting exports of weapons from France, Britain, the United States, and other countries, one cannot expect stability and tranquility in this sensitive region."

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said that Saudi Arabia should be involved in any new negotiations with Iran about the 2015 nuclear deal.

The 2015 deal, more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the US, the UK, China, Russia, and France — plus Germany and the EU. In 2018, former US President Donald Trump withdraw the US from the deal and reimposed sweeping economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Tehran, in response, reduced commitments to the deal to create a balance, calling on other parties to safeguard its economic interests under the deal.

