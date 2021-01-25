Iran COVID-19 update: 89 deaths, 6,309 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,379,286 with the death toll standing at 57,481.

According to Lari, 4,057 patients are in critical condition while 1,171,070 patients have recovered.

So far, 8,960,186 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 99,829,777 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 2,140,306 and recoveries amounting to 71,829,071.

