Iran welcomes dialogue with Persian Gulf countries

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks upon arrival in Baku on Sunday evening.

Zarif stressed that Tehran seeks ways to establish trust in the region.

The foreign minister also expressed satisfaction that Azerbaijan took back its territories and expressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic to help Azeri people return to their places of residence.

Zarif, heading a high-ranking delegation, started a four-country Eurasian tour on Sunday to the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Russian Federation, Armenia, Georgia, and Turkey.

During his stay in Baku, he will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev during his visit.

The Karabakh issue will be the main topic of discussion during the visit. They will exchange views on new cooperation in the region after the Karabakh conflict.

“In addition, we will discuss issues related to transit and the North-South and North-West corridors with Azeri officials,” he said at Baku airport.

Zarif will then depart for the other three countries to meet and hold talks with his counterparts and other officials of these countries.

FA/FNA 13991105000940