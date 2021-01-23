6th US military convoy targeted in W Iraq on Friday

The Saberin news channel reported the sixth attack on US military logistics convoys in the past 24 hours.

It reported Friday night that a logistics convoy belonging to the US military was targeted and damaged in Iraq's Saladin province.

Iraqi media reported on Friday five attacks on US military convoys in different Iraqi provinces, which is unprecedented in its kind.

A US military convoy has been also targeted in the southeastern city of Nasiriyah on Friday.

The report added that at least three were injured and five containers have been completely destroyed.

