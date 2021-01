Two suicide bombers attacked al-Tayaran Square in Bab ash-Sharqi area, in the center of the Iraqi capital on Thursday noon, Iraqi media reported.

Alsumaria network confirmed the blasts, quoting a well-informed security source, as saying that at least 12 people were killed and 20 others were injured in the explosions.

Iraqi security forces are investigating the attacks.

No further details have been revealed yet.

MNA/FNA