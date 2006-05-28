Persian Gulf is a gulf of friendship and brotherhood: Ahmadinejad

“The security and development of an Islamic country belongs to all Muslim nations and governments,” he added.

He called the expansion of ties with all Islamic countries a priority of his government’s foreign policy, saying, “Iran considers no limit in its relations with Islamic countries.”

Ahmadinejad described the religion of Islam and the Seerah (biography) of Prophet Muhammad (S) as important factors that can help strengthen ties between Islamic states, especially in the Middle East.

He went on to say that regional security and development can be established through close cooperation between regional states, without the interference of outside powers.

“Some Western countries only seek to plunder the oil and wealth of Muslim nations,” the president argued.

For his part, Al-Sheikh Mansur expressed his country’s interest in promoting ties with Iran in all areas.

He also underlined the need for cooperation between regional countries to boost security in the region.

“Bahrain is keen to use Iran’s experiences in various spheres, especially in the judicial field,” he added.

RS/HG

End