https://en.mehrnews.com/news/168786/ Jan 20, 2021, 5:00 PM News Code 168786 Video Video Jan 20, 2021, 5:00 PM VIDEO: Zionist settlers clash with police in Jerusalem TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Israeli regime's police clashed with dozens of settlers in Bnei Brak, Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh on Tuesday over the COVID-19 issues and the economic challenges created by the pandemic. Download 13 MB News Code 168786 کپی شد Tags Zionist Regime Israeli Regime Jerusalem
