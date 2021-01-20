Zarif reject Le Figaro reporter's claims about talks with US

On the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters that despite the claims made by the correspondent of the French newspaper Le Figaro, Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi has held no talks with the US or has delivered no messages to the American officials from Iran.

"It is three weeks that Majid Takht-Ravanchi is in Tehran and that reporter has made baseless claims," Zarif said.

Being asked about the US-Iran disagreements about the JCPOA, Zarif said, "There is no need to negotiate at all. What has happened is that the US government has broken its obligations. According to the remarks of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, if they [Americans] remove the sanctions, there will be no problem from our view."

"Biden's is responsible for removing the sanctions and if he lifts the sanction, Iran will return to the JCPOA," he noted.

