Iran to apply 'acation against action' policy against Biden

The spokesman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Abolfazl Amouei said "According to FM Zarif, our policy toward the Biden administration would be 'action against action'."

Amouei informed that today's meeting of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament was held with the participation of the Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and 12 questions were asked by the MPs from the minister.

The MP added that in this meeting, Zarif presented a report on the latest developments in US domestic policy and forecasts about the future of US foreign policy to the National Security Commission members.

"Zarif stressed that our country's policy in the face of the Biden government is 'action against action' and Iran will not accept action against statement or signature," Amouei said.

