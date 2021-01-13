  1. Technology
Jan 13, 2021, 4:20 PM

Iran-Cuba Covid-19 vaccine with no sideeffects

Iran-Cuba Covid-19 vaccine with no sideeffects

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – Director General of Pasteur Institute of Iran announced on Wed. that Iran's jointly manufactured Covid-19 vaccine with Cuba has had no side effects.

As Dr. Alireza Biglari said, the produced vaccine, which is based on the pneumonia vaccine, has shown no side effects in its first and second trial phase.

He informed that the third phase will begin in both countries simultaneously.

"Last year, the Pasteur Institute of Iran started cooperation with Cuba to develop the children's Pneumonia vaccine," he added.

Cuba’s Finlay Vaccine Institute and Iran’s Pasteur Institute have signed an agreement to collaborate on the production of coronavirus vaccine.

HJ/5121405

News Code 168500

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News