Leader to deliver speech on Hazrat Fatemeh martyrdom anniv.

Unlike previous years that the ceremony was being held in the presence of people from all walks of life at the venue of Hosseiniyah of Imam Khomeini (RA), this year’s ceremony is held on Sunday without the participation of people due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The text of the Leader’s Office is as follows,

While expressing condolences on the occasion of martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh (PBUH), please be informed that the mourning ceremony is not held at Imam Khomeini (RA) Hosseiniyah with the participation of people due to the spread of the novel coronavirus and the need to observe health protocols and instructions.

The speech of the Leader of Islamic Revolution will be broadcast each night at IRIB Channel One and other TV network channels.

