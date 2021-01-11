Exciting Tehran Derby ends with 2-2 draw

In a match held at Azadi Stadium, where the lack of thousands of the two teams' fans was being felt, Esteghlal striker Arsalan Motahari found the net two minutes into the game.

Persepolis put up the pressure in the rest of the first half but failed to equalize the match in this period.

However, Mehdi Abdi found the equalizer in the 51st minute while taking advantage of his own techniques as well as the mistake of the two Esteghlal defenders.

Persepolis kept the pressure on and 15 minutes later, Vahid Amiri converted Ehsan Pahlavan's pass with a precise shot to the corner of Rashid Mazaheri's net.

Esteghlal started to directly pass the ball to Persepolis' box whenever players had the ball possession and three minutes into the stoppage time, it was the talented Mehdi Ghayedi who found the ball inside the box and scored a goal with a powerful shot.

The Blues stand second in the table with 19 points from 10 matches behind Sanat Naft that has 21 points from 11 matches. Persepolis stands eights with 12 points from eight matches.

MAH