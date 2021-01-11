Investigate Flight752 case knows no redline

Speaking in a meeting of Supreme Council of the Judiciary on Monday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi first commemorated the name and memory of martyrs of uprising of people of Qom in Jan. 1977 and emphasized the need for implementing the strategic commands and order of Leader of the Islamic Revolution in this incident. Report of the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces has been announced to the families of victims of the incident completely which can remove any doubt in this respect, he said.

Ayatollah Raeisi pointed to the analysis of the Leader on the recent incident that happened in the United States and added, “One of the most important issues that can be grasped out from this incident is that Americans try to blame a mad person Trump as the main cause of these events, rather, western liberal democracy is the root cause of this crisis that western countries are grappling with it.”

He seized this opportunity to express his thanks to Iraqi judicial officials who issued an arrest warrant for incumbent US President Trump following the assassination of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Moblization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3, 2020 at the behest of US President Trump.

On January 8, 2019, the Kyiv-bound UIA Boeing 737 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 people on board, mostly Iranian and Canadian citizens.

Iran said the plane was hit by an anti-aircraft missile due to human error.

