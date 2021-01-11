Iran not to be captured by politicization on Ukrainian plane

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Iran not to be captured by artificial pressures of the bankrupt elements over Ukrainian Plane incident

"We had good talks in two rounds with Ukraine, where good technical issues were discussed," said Khatibzadeh, adding, "The third round was scheduled for November 2020 in Ukraine, but despite numerous follow-ups, the Ukrainian side has not yet specified the exact date."

"The approach of some countries and the arrival of some known bankrupt elements shows that some seek to politicize this issue and do not seek to resolve it," he noted.

"Iran raised the issue of payments in two rounds of talks with Ukraine, and the Ukrainian side did not cooperate," he added.

He highlighted, "Despite the fact that this unfortunate and tragic event has taken place, Iran, as a responsible government and in a technical and independent framework, will pursue and respond to this issue and will not be captured by the politicization and artificial pressures of the bankrupt elements."

"We are accountable to the victims and to international organizations," he stressed.

Europe is US partner in violation of JCPOA

Regarding the European Troika statement on Iran's 20% enrichment, Khatibzadeh said, "Not only did these countries fail to fulfill their responsibilities, but they were the US's partner in violating the JCPOA."

"These countries completely know what Iran is doing today over the reduction of its obligations are under the JCPOA and within the framework of Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA," he added.

"It is better for these countries to return to fulfilling their obligations," he stressed, adding, "When Europe and the United States return to fulfilling their commitments, we will return to our commitments."

Iran condemns US sanctions on head of Iraqi PMU Falih al-Fayyadh

Khatibzadeh condemned the US move to impose sanction on the head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Force (Hashd al-Shaabi) Falih al-Fayyadh, saying that this move is not only condemned but also doomed to failure and indicates the unfavorable situation of the United States in the West Asian region.

FM Zarif, South Korean official to review seizure of ship, Iranian frozen assets

Khatibzadeh said that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the South Korean deputy foreign minister are to hold talks later in the day on the seizure of the ship and the Iranian frozen assets.

He also added that South Korean official has conferred with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the above -mentioned issues on Saturday.

This item is being updated...

ZZ/FNA13991022000206