Nasrallah delivering speech on commanders’ martyrdom anniv.

In a live speech delivered via Lebanon's Al-Manar TV, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah offered condolences to Muslims over the martyrdom anniversary of General Qassem Suleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis on Sunday evening.

He also extended condolences over the demise of senior Iranian scholar Ayatollah Mohammad Taqi Mesbah Yazdi

The Hezbollah chief describes the assassination of Gen. Soleimani and Al-Muhandis as ‘tragedy’, and paid tribute to Iraqi, Iranians who were martyred along with them.

Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3 by the US terrorist forces.

This item is being updated...

MNA