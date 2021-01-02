VIDEO: Rouhani unveils commemorative stamp of Gen. Soleimani

US terrorists assassinated General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi, and their companions by targeting their vehicles outside Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.
TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – On the occasion of the first martyrdom anniversary of the Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani unveiled the commemorative stamp of the Martyr.
News Code 167940
Your Comment