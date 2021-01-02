  1. Video
VIDEO: Rouhani unveils commemorative stamp of Gen. Soleimani

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – On the occasion of the first martyrdom anniversary of the Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani unveiled the commemorative stamp of the Martyr.

US terrorists assassinated General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi, and their companions by targeting their vehicles outside Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.  

