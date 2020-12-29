Human test of Iranian COVID-19 vaccine to kick off today

In an interview with Mehr news agency on Tue., Ghadimi reiterated that the first phase of the clinical trial of Iranian COVID-19 vaccine will start on a number of volunteer individuals at one of the Tehran-based hotels today.”

Spokesman of EIKO Hojjat Niki Maleki in a tweet wrote, “The first human injection of first phase of clinical studies of the first coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine produced by Execution of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO) will start on Tuesday.”

It should be noted that the COVID-19 vaccine produced by EIKO has been licensed by the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

Senior managers of EIKO are among the volunteers for testing the COVID-19 vaccine.

