Iranian famous screenwriter and novelist Asghar Abdullahi, who was suffering from cancer, passed away on 27 December in Jam hospital of Tehran, said Homayoun Asadian, a cinema director, adding, “Most likely, the funeral of the Iranian artist will take place tomorrow on Monday.”

'Strange Sisters' and 'Half for Me Half for You' are among dozens of the screenplays that have been written by Abdullahi.

Mehr News Agency offers condolences to his family.

