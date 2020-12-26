  1. Politics
Four people seriously injured in Belin shooting in Germany

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – Four people were injured in a shooting in the German capital of Berlin as three of them are in critical condition, police and fire officials said.

Three people were injured and are in critical condition in a shooting in German capital Berlin in the early hours of Saturday.

A police spokesman confirmed there had been a shooting in the Kreuzberg district with several people involved but could not give more information, Reuters reported.

The Berlin fire service said on Twitter that three people were seriously injured and taken to hospital in the incident.

According to a German police spokesman, there has been no indication of a political motive for the shooting, but the situation remains unclear.

German officials announced the deployment of police forces to the scene of the shooting and eyewitnesses reported the presence and patrolling of a police helicopter.

