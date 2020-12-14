  1. Politics
Dec 14, 2020, 3:42 PM

Gov. fulfilled every promise made to people: Rouhani

Gov. fulfilled every promise made to people: Rouhani

TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the government has fulfilled every promise made to the Iranian people during his presidency in the last 7 years.

Speaking in a press conference with domestic and foreign media reporters on Monday, President Rouhani said, "We took over the government in the face of stagflation with a negative growth of 7.7 percent and inflation of above 30 percent. In 2014, we both achieved economic growth and reduced inflation to about 15 percent."

Stating that the government had the lowest oil revenue in 2014, he added, "During the last 7 years,  the country had the best conditions in terms of reducing inflation in the three years of 2015, 2016 and 2017. In these 7 years, we have fulfilled every promise we made to the people."

This item is being updated...

ZZ/5095787

News Code 167168

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News