Dec 9, 2020, 10:39 AM

Iran to produce, sell 2.3m bpd of crude oil next year

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the country will boost the oil output and sales in the next Iranian calendar year that will start on March 21, 2021.

“We will produce and sell 2.3 million barrels of oil in (the Iranian calendar year) 1400,” he said Wednesday while addressing the cabinet session.

Next year’s budget has not been proposed based on possible negotiations, he said, noting that the basis of the budget is that the country’s economic conditions will be better in the next year.

The world should receive this message that Iran’s condition for producing and selling in 1400 will be different from the past two years.

