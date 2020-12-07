Saudi prince, Zionist min. engage in verbal conflict

The IISS Manama Dialogue took place on 4–6, 2020 December in Bahrain.

Addressing the Bahrain security summit on Sunday, which was attended by Zionist Regime’s foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Turki bin Faisal, the Ex-Saudi intelligence chief criticized the Zionists Regime harshly.

On the one hand, Tel Aviv claims that it is facing an existential threat, and on the other hand, it is occupying Palestinian lands, bombing Arab countries, and possessing a nuclear weapons arsenal, said Saudi prince.

He accused the Zionist Regime of hypocrisy, noting that they are demolishing homes as they wish, and they assassinate whomever they want...and yet they profess that they want to be friends with Saudi Arabia.

The prince also called on the Zionist Regime to agree to the Arab peace initiative, considering it as the only way to confront Iran.

In reaction to Saudi Prince’s verbal attacks, Ashkenazi said, "I would like to express my regret on the comments of the Saudi representative."

He believed that Saudi Prince’s statements don’t reflect the spirit and the changes taking place in West Asia.

Referring to the normalization of ties between UAE, Bahrain, and the Zionist Regime, he claimed that this normalization agreement does not replace negotiations with the Palestinians but rather represents an opportunity for them. He also called on the Palestinian side to resume unconditional negotiations immediately.

He claimed that the measures of the Zionist Regime in terms of moving from annexation to normalization is a chance to find a solution to the conflict.

