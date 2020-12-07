FODAUSN holds presser on 'Unilateral Coercive Measures' conf.

The presser, held at Mehr News Agency headquarters in Tehran on Monday, was attended by FODASUN’s managing director, Masoud Ravankhah.

Ravankhah said the Second International Conference on "The Future of Peace and Human Rights in West Asia" will be held online on December 9-10.

He noted that the event will be displayed on the dedicated page of the Foundation's website and can also be viewed simultaneously on the Foundation's channel on Aparat website and on the Foundation's Instagram account (@FODASUN).

The conference consists of opening, specialized meetings, and closing sessions on Wednesday and Thursday (December 9-10).

According to FODASUN’s managing director, “The opening ceremony will begin with a speech by Dr. Hossein Amir Abdullahian, Special Assistant to the Iranian Parliament’s Speaker and Director General of International Affairs of the Parliament, followed by a message from the Foundation of Dialogue and Solidarity of Unified Nations.”

The first session, scheduled for Wednesday from 10 am to 12 (GMT +3:30), will focus on the "Unilateral coercive Measures (UCM)".

This issue is one of the legal-political issues in the world today that is closely related to the violation of human rights. These actions by hegemonic states against other countries in the form of oppressive sanctions or political pressure require condemnation by the international community and elite circles. The meeting will be addressed by UN Special Rapporteur on UCM, Ms. Alena Duhan, Dr. Seyed Mohammad Sadatinejad, a prominent human rights expert and director of the call for Peace Society, and Dr. Leonid Savin, Editor-in-Chief of the Russian Geopolitica Journal and President of the International Institute for the Eurasian Movement.

The second session also scheduled for Wednesday from 2 pm to 4 pm will address "War and Conflict".

The meeting hosted speeches by Mr. Salah Al-Zawawi, Palestinian Ambassador to Tehran, Dr. Mohammad Sargazi, Chairman of the Human Rights and Citizenship Faction of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, Ms. Jehan Al-Qaisi, Director of the Lebanese Relief and Development Association, Mr. Firas Al-Najm, Director of Canadian Defenders of Human Rights Institute and Mr. Abdul Salam Al-Dhahabi will represent the Insan Institute in international affairs.

The final session of the conference will be held on Thursday (Dec. 10) from 10 am to 12.

It will focus on "Women's Rights". This issue has always been discussed as one of the main branches of human rights. According to the Islamic culture of the countries of the West Asian region, women's rights have a special and unique place. In this meeting, Dr. Zohreh Ilahiyan, Chairwoman of the NGOs Faction in the Islamic Consultative Assembly , Ms. Wasfieh Sheikho, Rapporteur of the Women's Rights Commission in the Iraqi Parliament, Dr. Kolaei, Professor of the University of Tehran and former Member of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, and Dr. Hana Saada, Journalist and Algerian Researcher speak on different issues of women's rights.

At end of the press conference, Ravankhah expressed hope that holding such events will help reduce the rate of war and conflict and human rights violations in West Asia and will pave the way for the establishment of lasting peace in the region.

The Foundation of Dialogue and Solidarity of Unified Nations is a non-governmental and transnational organization that has started its activities since 2017 and it attempts to take a positive step towards global dialogue and peace by applying the concepts of human rights and international solidarity.

