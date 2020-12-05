Iraqi Min terms Iran, Iraq academic relations fruitful

Gholamreza Abazari, Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the Ministry of Science and Technology of Iraq in Baghdad met and held talks with the Iraqi Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research, Nabil Kazem Abdul Sahib.

The Iraqi Minister assessed the bilateral cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Iraq fruitful, stressing that the Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education is keen on expanding scientific and academic cooperation at the international level.

The Iranian side, for his part, emphasized strengthening relations between universities of the two countries in various scientific and academic fields.

Opening of the branch of Tehran University of Medical Sciences in Karbala, Reviewing the latest status of the Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education, the visit of the Iraqi Ministers of Higher Education to the Islamic Republic of Iran at the invitation of the Iranian Ministry of Science, were among the discussed issues in this meeting.

