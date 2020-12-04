SCO condemns assassination of Iranian scientist Fakhrizadeh

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation strongly condemns all destabilizing acts in the region, as well as terrorism, in any form, the statement read.

Such actions are not only against all norms of intergovernmental relations and international law but also threaten peace and stability in a fragile region, it added.

It also expressed hope that the perpetrators of this cowardly attack would be identified and brought to justice.

Fakhrizadeh, who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (known by its acronym SPND), was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran Province.

Many countries, including Russia, Venezuela, South Africa, Qatar, Jordan, the UAE, and Turkey condemned the assassination.

